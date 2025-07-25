Hooters closes 2 more GA locations

ATLANTA — Hooters has permanently closed two more locations in Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News called on Friday and heard a recorded message confirming the following locations have shut down:

2977 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 (Cumberland)

2834 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 (Near Augusta National)

"After many years of irreverent fun, our Augusta and Cumberland locations closed on July 23. We thank our loyal customers for all of the amazing memories we made over the years, and we hope to see them at another one of our locations in the near future," Hooters said in a statement.

Hooters previously closed four Georgia locations in June and closed other underperforming stores last year.

The Atlanta-based company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

There are still Hooters locations in Buford, Cartersville, Columbus, Conyers, Kennesaw, Jonesboro, Lawrenceville, Newnan, Roswell and Savannah.

