Fences go up ahead of construction start for Roswell downtown parking deck

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell announced Thursday that fences were going up on Alpharetta Street ahead of construction for a new parking deck downtown.

The 395-space parking deck, described as “much-anticipated” by the city, will officially break ground on Aug. 7.

Winter Construction was chosen to build the new parking deck and awarded a $14.5 million contract.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The City of Roswell is thrilled to take this important step forward by awarding the design-build contract for our downtown parking deck—a project made possible by the incredible support of Roswell taxpayers,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “This parking deck is more than just infrastructure—it’s an investment in our City’s future, supporting economic growth and enhancing quality of life for years to come.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The mayor also thanked the city’s staff for their efforts to bring the project to fruition.

In the meantime, fencing is going up and access to the MARTA bus stop is going down.

However, MARTA stops north and south of the intersection of Alpharetta Street/Hwy 9 and Green Street are still open and in service.

Starting July 28, Roswell officials said construction equipment and crews will start mobilizing on site to set up erosion control measures and preparing for the actual work to begin.

City officials said construction of the downtown parking deck is expected to be finished by summer 2026.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group