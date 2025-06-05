Hooters closes several locations in Georgia

ATLANTA — Hooters closed locations across multiple states this week, including Georgia.

The move comes in wake of the Atlanta-based company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

At least four locations in Georgia are no longer open as of Wednesday. Customers who call will hear a recorded message saying the restaurant is permanently closed.

The list includes:

209 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA

6855 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA

3550 Gwinnett Pl Dr NW, Duluth, GA

1854 Club House Drive, Valdosta, GA

Hooters previously closed some of its underperforming stores last year. In April, the bar restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy.

“Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect,” Sal Melilli, Chief Executive Officer of Hooters of America, said at the time.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Hooters and asked if there are any other store closings planned for the future.

