Possible burial site discovered during trail construction at Decatur’s Legacy Park

DECATUR, Ga. — Construction on part of a new section of a trail at Legacy Park in Decatur is on hold after crews unearthed what appears to be a historical burial vault, prompting concerns about potential unmarked graves on the site.

According to city officials, construction crews struck the underground vault on May 6 while grading near the park’s north entrance off South Columbia Drive. The site was previously the United Methodist Children’s Home for 144 years, until the city acquired it in 2017.

The 77-acre property started as an orphanage after the Civil War and is considered historically significant.

“It was a brick vault about a foot deep, four feet long, two feet wide, and two feet deep,” Cara Scharer, Decatur’s Assistant City Manager of Public Works told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. She added that the vault contained glass and metal, but no human remains.

The discovery came during Phase 3 of a larger trail construction project aimed at improving connectivity between Legacy Park, a new track and field, and nearby affordable housing developments.

In response to the discovery, the city brought in the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office to conduct a ground-penetrating radar scan of the area on May 21.

The scan was performed to determine whether any additional graves or historic artifacts lie beneath the surface.

“They confirmed it may be a suspected burial and so, encouraged us to pause construction and do more investigation,” Scharer said.

Some local residents weren’t shocked by the finding, given the property’s complex past. “If they found a vault, that would mean there’s not something necessarily to hide, to me,” said DeKalb County resident Toi Dickson.

While they wait for an official report from preservation authorities, construction has resumed, just on the opposite end of the park.

“We are working diligently to identify what is there accurately and come up with a path forward,” Scharer said.

City officials expect the report to be finalized soon. If additional burial sites are confirmed, the city may have to reroute the trail.

Still, the goal remains to complete the project in the next six to nine months.

Legacy Park, which spans more than 70 acres, is being redeveloped into a community hub with trails.

