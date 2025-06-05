Metro Atlanta Georgia Lottery player wins $150K jackpot in Fantasy 5

ATLANTA — There were some big winners who played the Georgia Lottery this week and last.

On Monday, a Winston resident won $50,000 in the Powerball drawing with a ticket bought through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

The winner matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball.

That same day, two Georgia FIVE players won $10,000. Those winners bought their tickets in Centerville and Columbus, Georgia.

Last Wednesday, a Georgia Lottery player won the $150,000 jackpot playing Fantasy 5.

That winner bought their ticket at the Publix store on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

And a Hiram resident won the jackpot for $130,635 that same day, playing Quadruple Win Quick Win in the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

