‘The Wire’ actor’s son released from ICU after being thrown 300 feet during tornado

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A young man who was severely injured when a tornado hit and destroyed his Henry County home has been released from the ICU.

Malachi Chaney, who celebrated his 19th birthday over the weekend, remains hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital, but his family says he is slowly recovering.

He and his father, actor Tray Chaney, who rose to fame on “The Wire,” were inside their home when an EF-2 tornado touched down in the area last week. The family’s home was destroyed, and Tray Chaney said his son was thrown 300 feet.

Tray Chaney told Channel 2 Action News that he was able to explain to his son for the first time on Wednesday what happened.

“I explained to him, as his father, that he’s my hero,” Tray Chaney said. “We went to war with a tornado and survived.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help support the family has raised nearly $100,000. If you’d like to donate, click here.

