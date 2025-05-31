‘The Wire’ actor says his son is improving after being thrown 300 feet when tornado hit

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old is slowly recovering after being severely injured when a tornado hit his Henry County home on Thursday afternoon, his father said.

Malachi Chaney was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. His father said he was thrown 300 feet from the house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tray Chaney, Malachi’s father and an actor best known for his role as Malik “Poot” Carr on “The Wire,” was also injured when a EF-2 tornado destroyed their home.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday, Tray Chaney said his son is now stable in the hospital, but will have a long road to recovery.

He says his son’s progress is very slow, but he is grateful that the young man is living and breathing.

RELATED STORIES:

“Me and my son went to war with a tornado. To be living and breathing, I know who God is,” Tray Chaney said.

He added that he could remember seeing stuff start flying toward him and felt himself lift off the ground. He said that he’ll be “messed up forever” because of the experience.

He also posted that Malachi Chaney will celebrate his 19th birthday in the hospital on Sunday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group