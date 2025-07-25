Georgia farmers urge shoppers to buy local as blueberry prices climb

TALKING ROCK, Ga. — Blueberry prices are rising this summer, and farmers say it’s a combination of global supply issues and local labor shortages.

Georgia is the third-largest blueberry producer in the U.S., typically growing over 138 million pounds each year. And while this year’s crop is strong, growers say the real challenge is finding workers to pick them.

“It’s manual labor; nobody really wants to work with their hands,” said John Culbertson with 5 Sons Farm in Talking Rock. “We pay a fair wage, we’re just as competitive as fast food restaurants but most people don’t want to be out here sweating in the sun.”

The labor shortage has forced some farmers to find creative solutions. Terry Roberts of Roberts Family Blueberry Farms says he built a manual harvester to help keep operations going.

“It doesn’t bruise the berries,” Roberts said. “We pull them in ourselves.”

Adding to the issue is a major drop in imports from Peru, one of the world’s largest blueberry exporters. Extreme heat driven by El Niño has cut Peru’s yield by about 50%, reducing global supply and pushing up prices at U.S. grocery stores.

“You might notice higher prices on the shelves,” Culbertson said. “We just basically have to make do during the season.”

Despite the pressure, many Georgia farmers say they haven’t raised their own prices and hope consumers will choose to buy locally.

“If you support local farmers, it helps us stay in business,” Culbertson added. “I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m out here working right now.”

Despite the challenges, Georgia farmers say this year’s blueberries are still high quality and readily available.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.

