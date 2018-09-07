  • BREAKING: Man barricaded in hotel room prompts SWAT standoff

    Updated:

    A man has locked himself in a Gwinnett County hotel room, prompting a SWAT situation in Norcross, police say.

    Gwinnett police said that around 4 p.m. they attempted to stop a vehicle, which then drove away. It's unclear what prompted the stop.

    Police found the man barricaded inside a room at the Horizon Inn and Suites at 6187 Dawson Boulevard.

    A SWAT team was called in at 5 p.m., and police believe the man could be armed.

     There’s no indication that anyone else is in the room, police said.

