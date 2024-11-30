Annual holiday auction funds fight against human, sex trafficking in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — The Georgia Festival of Trees is open again, raising money through auction to fund the fight against human trafficking and sex trafficking.

According to event officials, this year features a new Pink Pig, making a new grand debut in Atlanta almost 70 years after the original Macy’s Pink Pig did so.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, the Georgia Festival of Trees will continue in Duluth, where it’ll use its holiday magic to work toward ending human trafficking. The festivities and fundraising are happening at Gas South Convention Center.

At the festival, the event features displays of Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday centerpieces and nativity scenes, all for auction and all made as unique displays by different individuals.

The event has “Wonderful organizations on the front lines,” Waffles McSnowflake, Head Elf, said. “We want to give them more resources to do their critical work.”

There’s also live music and main stage entertainment, Santa with reindeer and sleigh for the Reindeer Games, and an Elf Training Academy, among other activities.

Proceeds from the event fund Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink, two local nonprofits focused on ending human trafficking.

Tickets are priced at $13.95 for seniors 62 or older, while adult tickets and children’s tickets for kids 3-12 years old are $18.95 and provide access for the Reindeer Games.

This year, to go along with the new Pink Pig, there’s also a special pig-themed train inspired by the holiday tradition, which began in 1953.

If you suspect human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll free at (888) 373-7888. Learn more about red flags of human trafficking here.

