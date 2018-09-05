Dance team at GSU says they are being mistreated because of their dance style

ATLANTA - One of Georgia State University's student dance teams says they feel like school officials are mistreating them because of their style of dance.
Members of the Crown Jewels of GSU contacted Channel 2 Action News after what they said are ongoing issues with the school's athletic department. The Crown Jewels are not sanctioned by the university's athletic department but they are sanctioned by the university. GSU's official dance team is The Panthrettes.
At a recent game against Kennesaw State University, police were asked to move the team from their place in the stands to the opponent's side.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with members of the team, who say they believe officials have issues with their HBCU Majorette dance style.
