ATLANTA - We’d like you to meet Amy. The 14-year-old has been in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for more than two months.

She’s had a heart transplant, two rounds on the ECMO machine, a multi-drug resistant blood infection, kidney failure and a tracheostomy.

As you can probably imagine, Amy’s medical journey has been difficult, and she still has a long road ahead.

While she continues to fight and receive treatment, her nurses had an idea to try to cheer Amy up. They played an Ariana Grande song and Amy smiled for the first time in weeks when she heard it.

How awesome is that? Amy must be a huge Ariana Grande fan!

Unfortunately, because of her condition, Amy won’t be able to leave the hospital for Ariana Grande’s concert Saturday at State Farm Arena.

While she can’t go in person, Amy says she’d love the chance to get an autograph or a FaceTime call from Ariana Grande.

The official Children’s Twitter account sent Ariana Grande a tweet and ended it with, “let us know if you want to meet Amy when you’re in town this weekend.”

Meet Amy, a 14-year-old #Arianator who has been in our Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for more than 2 months. She smiled for the first time in weeks when her nurses played one of her favorite songs. @ArianaGrande, let us know if you want to meet Amy when you’re in town this weekend. pic.twitter.com/c1hXSpvW9C — Children's (@childrensatl) June 6, 2019

