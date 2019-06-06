CAPTURED! Teen arrested on kidnapping, rape charges

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Clayton County was arrested Wednesday morning.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News a woman was walking to a bus stop in the area of Flint-River Road and Glenwood Drive when she was attacked.
Investigators said the suspect -- later identified as Thomas Bernard -- kidnapped the victim, took her to a wooded area, robbed her and raped her.
Authorities said they captured Bernard after about an hour. He's facing several charges.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}