CAPTURED! Teen arrested on kidnapping, rape charges

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Clayton County was arrested Wednesday morning.

    The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News a woman was walking to a bus stop in the area of Flint-River Road and Glenwood Drive when she was attacked.

    Investigators said the suspect -- later identified as Thomas Bernard -- kidnapped the victim, took her to a wooded area, robbed her and raped her.

    Authorities said they captured Bernard after about an hour. He's facing several charges.

