Georgians turn out in record numbers for first day of early voting in midterm primary

ATLANTA — Georgia voters set a record for the first day of early voting in a midterm primary election on Monday.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 35,352 Georgians voted in-person on the first day. That’s a 29% increase from the 2022 primary election and a new state record for a midterm primary.

The state says it also accepted 1,732 absentee ballots on Monday.

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Here’s a look at the numbers for the first day of early voting for the most recent primary elections:

2026: 35,352 in-person ballots

2022: 27,298 in-person ballots

2018: 9,266 in-person ballots

The Georgia Secretary of State’s website has an unofficial turnout tracker that will update daily with the early voting numbers.

The last day of early voting will be May 15, four days before the primary election on May 19.

If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

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