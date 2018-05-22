ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News will have all-day primary election coverage and results on Tuesday!
Georgians will head to the polls to vote in several key contests including the race for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, plus all of Georgia’s 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats.
County commission seats and members of county school boards are also on the ballot.
[CLICK HERE for LIVE real-time election results]
Justin Farmer and Jovita Moore anchor the night’s coverage on Channel 2 Action News, taking viewers to the heart of the political action.
Channel 2 reporters and photographers will be spread out across metro Atlanta before the polls open at 7 a.m. They will break down important local issues, check out voting precincts for voting issues and the candidate campaign headquarters.
Channel 2 Political Analyst Bill Crane and Andra Gillespie, Emory Associate Professor, join the extensive coverage providing different perspectives, analyzing the results and offering insight into how the races will ultimately impact Georgia.
SCHEDULE:
10 p.m. - Channel 2 Action News special digital-only coverage on WSBTV.com and in our apps
11 p.m. - The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 with Justin Farmer and Jovita Moore
The Georgia Primary is one of the biggest nights of the election season and will set the stage for the potential runoffs and general election in November.
Channel 2 Action News will have every angle covered throughout the day and evening on air and across all digital platforms:
- Once the polls close, the results will be available on wsbtv.com as they come in
- Use the hashtag #GAgovernor and follow @wsbtv on Twitter
- Viewers can also watch on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV streaming devices - just search “WSBTV” in the app store
