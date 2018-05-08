2018 Midterm Elections: When are the primaries? Here's a state-by-state list

ATLANTA - This year will see primaries in all 50 states in advance of the midterm elections in November.
The winners of the primaries -- and runoffs, if necessary -- will face off in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Here is a list of primaries by state and a list by date.
2018 primary elections by state – (the second date is for runoff election if needed)
- Alabama - June 5 | July 17
- Alaska - Aug. 21
- Arizona - Aug. 28
- Arkansas - May 22 | June 19
- California - June 5
- Colorado - June 26
- Connecticut - Aug. 14
- Delaware - Sept. 6
- Florida - Aug. 28
- Georgia - May 22 | July 24
- Hawaii - Aug. 11
- Idaho - May 15
- Illinois - March 20
- Indiana - May 8
- Iowa - June 5
- Kansas - Aug. 7
- Kentucky - May 22
- Louisiana - Nov. 6 | Dec. 8 (Louisiana holds its primary on General Election day; if a runoff is needed, it will be in December
- Maine - June 12
- Maryland - June 26
- Massachusetts - Sept. 4
- Michigan - Aug. 7
- Minnesota - Aug. 14
- Mississippi - June 5 | June 26
- Missouri - Aug. 7
- Montana - June 5
- Nebraska May 15
- Nevada - June 12
- New Hampshire - Sept. 11
- New Jersey - June 5
- New Mexico - June 5
- New York - Sept. 13
- North Carolina - May 8
- North Dakota - June 12
- Ohio - May 8
- Oklahoma - June 26 | Aug. 28
- Oregon - May 15
- Pennsylvania - May 15
- Rhode Island - Sept. 12
- South Carolina - June 12 | June 26
- South Dakota - June 5
- Tennessee - Aug. 2
- Texas - Mar 6 | May 22
- Utah - June 26
- Vermont - Aug. 14
- Virginia - June 12
- Washington - Aug. 7
- West Virginia - May 8
- Wisconsin - Aug. 14
- Wyoming - Aug. 21
Here are the primary elections by date:
- March 6 – Texas
- March 20 – Illinois
- May 8 – Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
- May 15 – Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Pennsylvania
- May 22 – Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky
- June 5 – Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota
- June 12 – Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia
- June 26 – Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, Utah
- Aug. 2 – Tennessee
- Aug. 7 – Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington
- Aug. 11 – Hawaii
- Aug. 14 – Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin
- Aug. 21 – Alaska, Wyoming
- Aug. 28 – Arizona, Florida
- Sept. 4 – Massachusetts
- Sept. 6 – Delaware
- Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
- Sept. 12 – Rhode Island
- Nov. 6 – Louisiana
- Nov. 6 – General Election
