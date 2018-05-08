  • 2018 Midterm Elections: When are the primaries? Here's a state-by-state list

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - This year will see primaries in all 50 states in advance of the midterm elections in November.

    The winners of the primaries -- and runoffs, if necessary -- will face off in the Nov. 6 General Election. 

    Here is a list of primaries by state and a list by date.

    2018 primary elections by state – (the second date is for runoff election if needed)

    • Alabama - June 5 | July 17
    • Alaska - Aug. 21
    • Arizona - Aug. 28
    • Arkansas - May 22 | June 19
    • California - June 5
    • Colorado - June 26
    • Connecticut - Aug. 14
    • Delaware - Sept. 6
    • Florida - Aug. 28
    • Georgia - May 22 | July 24
    • Hawaii - Aug. 11 
    • Idaho - May 15
    • Illinois - March 20
    • Indiana - May 8
    • Iowa - June 5
    • Kansas - Aug. 7
    • Kentucky - May 22
    • Louisiana - Nov. 6 | Dec. 8 (Louisiana holds its primary on General Election day; if a runoff is needed, it will be in December
    • Maine - June 12
    • Maryland - June 26
    • Massachusetts - Sept. 4
    • Michigan - Aug. 7
    • Minnesota - Aug. 14
    • Mississippi - June 5 | June 26
    • Missouri - Aug. 7
    • Montana - June 5
    • Nebraska May 15
    • Nevada - June 12
    • New Hampshire - Sept. 11
    • New Jersey - June 5
    • New Mexico - June 5
    • New York - Sept. 13
    • North Carolina - May 8
    • North Dakota - June 12
    • Ohio - May 8
    • Oklahoma - June 26 | Aug. 28
    • Oregon - May 15
    • Pennsylvania - May 15
    • Rhode Island - Sept. 12
    • South Carolina - June 12 | June 26
    • South Dakota - June 5
    • Tennessee - Aug. 2 
    • Texas - Mar 6 | May 22
    • Utah - June 26
    • Vermont - Aug. 14
    • Virginia - June 12
    • Washington - Aug. 7
    • West Virginia - May 8
    • Wisconsin - Aug. 14
    • Wyoming - Aug. 21

    Here are the primary elections by date:

    • March 6 – Texas
    • March 20 – Illinois
    • May 8 – Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
    • May 15 – Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Pennsylvania
    • May 22 – Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky
    • June 5 – Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota
    • June 12 – Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia
    • June 26 – Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, Utah
    • Aug. 2 – Tennessee
    • Aug. 7 – Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington
    • Aug. 11 – Hawaii
    • Aug. 14 – Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin
    • Aug. 21 – Alaska, Wyoming
    • Aug. 28 – Arizona, Florida
    • Sept. 4 – Massachusetts
    • Sept. 6 – Delaware
    • Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
    • Sept. 12 – Rhode Island
    • Nov. 6 – Louisiana
    • Nov. 6 – General Election

