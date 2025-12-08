A man was found beaten to death in his sister’s car. One of those arrested was a friend

DEKALB COUNTY, GA. — A man’s sister is calling for justice after deputies arrested two suspects, including a friend, in connection with his slaying.

Iman Tahanur shared pictures of her brother Taha Tahanur.

An arrest warrant says he died in a fight on Dunleith Court in Stone Mountain last month.

His sister described him to Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter as a smart young man with so much potential.

“He didn’t have a chance to get married, have kids. They took my best friend from me,” Iman Tahanur said.

She said deputies found her brother’s body in her car, which she loaned him.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 33-year-old Justin Waters on Wednesday in connection to Tahanur’s death.

Abel Mehari, Taha Tahanur’s friend, was also arrested last month following his death.

Iman says she and her family don’t know Waters, but that Abel had been a friend of her brothers’ since they were teens.

“I just want justice. I want to bring attention to this case. I want them prosecuted to the fullest. I’m happy that they’re caught because that brings me peace, but it’s just so senseless. Why beat him him until he dies?” Iman Tahanur said.

Investigators charged both suspects with felony murder and aggravated assault.

