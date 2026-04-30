GA man threatens to shoot firefighters, rams truck for not moving from Bojangles parking lot

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after allegedly being disorderly with Cobb County firefighters, threatening them, and intentionally crashing his car into their fire truck at a Bojangles restaurant along Allatoona Gateway. Police identified the man as Tyler Washington, who was taken into custody following the incident.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday as the firefighters were responding to an emergency call, leading to Washington confronting them about their parked vehicle.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Washington was observed being combative while speaking with another officer already on scene.

Michael Lamb, one of the Cobb County firefighters involved, explained that Washington began threatening to shoot them and later reversed his car into their fire truck after their arrival for an emergency call.

Nicholas Adams, another firefighter and one of the victims, stated that Washington immediately approached him and yelled to move the truck. Adams advised Washington that he would move the truck after checking on the patient, but Washington continued yelling.

Adams stated that after Washington struck their vehicle, Washington made threats of “f******” them up and shooting them.

Washington, the suspect, denied the allegations to the officer.

“I didn’t commit any crime. I didn’t threaten nobody or do anything wrong at all,” Washington stated.

He further claimed the collision was accidental, saying, “I tried to get out accidentally. He was in the way. His car tapped mine.”

Perry Partain, an unbiased customer inside Bojangles, witnessed parts of the incident.

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Partain stated Washington had already ordered his food and was waiting when he saw the firefighters park their truck.

Washington reacted by saying, “Oh f*** no, they’ve gotta move.”

Partain advised that while Washington was heading outside to confront the firefighters.

Partain saw Washington talking to a firefighter outside, but could not hear the conversation.

Partain later observed Washington return inside, grab his food, storm out, and “intentionally” back into the fire truck, adding, “He done it on purpose.”

Firefighter Lamb provided more details, stating Washington came outside shouting at them, primarily at Adams, who was closer.

Lamb heard Washington yelling, “You better f**** move that thing,” and “You don’t know where I’m from.”

Lamb stated Adams advised Washington they were on a medical call and would reposition the engine after addressing the emergency. Lamb then observed the fire engine shake shortly after Washington stormed out.

Chance Champion, a third firefighter, observed Washington “fussing” at Adams while walking toward the door. Champion quickly realized Washington was yelling, not just talking.

Champion advised that once they entered the business, Washington yelled, “You don’t know where I’m from,” “I’m not about that,” and “I’ll meet you outside.”

Champion asked Washington what the problem was, and Washington replied that they were blocking him in.

Champion stated he advised Washington that they were there on an emergency call. Washington responded, “It’s a medical call. Y’all are fire, it’s not a fire emergency.”

Champion explained they also handle medical emergencies.

Washington continued yelling while Champion attempted to check on the patient, at which point Champion requested police over the radio.

When Washington walked outside, Champion also exited the business. A person in a parked vehicle told Champion, “He just hit y’all.” Champion then saw Washington looking at his broken taillight.

At that point, firefighters Adams and Lamb walked outside, and Washington began yelling, “You better keep that same energy.”

All three firefighters, Champion, Adams, and Lamb, initially wanted to press charges, but Lamb later withdrew his request due to immigration concerns.

Kinna Lewis, a manager at Bojangles, confirmed she could hear Washington going back and forth with the firefighters and cussing at them.

A tow truck was requested to remove Washington’s vehicle, a Ford Escape.

Washington was charged with obstruction/hindering a firefighter, criminal interference with government property, aggressive driving, and disorderly conduct.

Police later obtained an additional warrant for terroristic threats.

Authorities confirmed Washington had an active arrest warrant prior to the incident at Bojangles.

The suspect’s vehicle sustained damage to its left taillight and left bumper, while the fire truck’s wheel well was also damaged.

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