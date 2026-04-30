Delta flight forced to return to gate because of woman who wouldn’t get off phone, police say

MIAMI — A Delta flight going from Miami to Atlanta returned to the gate after a woman refused to get off her phone as they were preparing for takeoff, police said.

The suspect, identified as Shannon Marie Harris, was asked to end her call by flight attendants. According to the arrest report, she became belligerent and the flight crew decided to have her removed.

The incident happened Monday on Delta Flight 1323 from Miami International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

She refused to leave the aircraft when instructed to by the crew and a deputy, so Delta supervisors decided to remove all passengers.

She attempted to exit the plane along with the other passengers and was taken into custody, officials said.

She faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

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In a video shared with ABC News, you can hear other passengers begging the passenger to “please be considerate” and another chanting “get off the plane!”

The flight departed an hour after its scheduled departure time.

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