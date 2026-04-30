DeKalb police sergeant faces child pornography charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department said one of its sergeants was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on accusations of child pornography.

Cameron Livsey was arrested on one count of intent to view images of minors engaged in sexually explicit content on the morning of April 30, FBI Atlanta said.

Livsey made his first court appearance this afternoon.

He is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, DeKalb PD said.

“Any allegation of criminal conduct or misconduct involving a member of this department will be met with decisive action,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick. “We hold our personnel to the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and any conduct that violates the law or undermines public trust will not be tolerated.”

The FBI said the DeKalb County PD fully cooperated with the investigation.

“These allegations are especially troubling when they involve someone sworn to uphold the law,“ said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Below is the statement from DeKalb PD about the arrest of Livsey:

The DeKalb County Police Department is aware of an ongoing investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation involving a DeKalb County Police sergeant. The sergeant has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. The department will also conduct an internal administrative investigation in accordance with policy. “Any allegation of criminal conduct or misconduct involving a member of this department will be met with decisive action,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick. “We hold our personnel to the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and any conduct that violates the law or undermines public trust will not be tolerated. The DeKalb County Police Department has fully cooperated with federal authorities and will remain available to assist as needed. We remain committed to transparency and accountability as this process moves forward. While this investigation involves an individual, it does not represent the values or professionalism demonstrated every day by the men and women of this department.” — DeKalb PD

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