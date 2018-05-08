0 2018 Georgia midterm elections: When to vote, how to register, what to bring

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will be heading to the polls May 22 for the midterm primary election.

In addition to voting on state, county and municipal seats, Georgia voters will be deciding who will be on the November ballot for the 14 U.S. House seats.

Here is a guide for Georgia voters.

When are elections being held in Georgia this year?

The primary will be held May 22. If a runoff is necessary, that election will be held on July 24. The general election is Nov. 6.

What time do the polls open and close?

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

How do I find my polling place?

Click here to find your polling place.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Georgia law requires voters to show photo identification when voting in person. Click here to see what identification is acceptable.

Who can register to vote in Georgia?

You must be a U.S. citizen, a citizen of Georgia, and at least 17 1/2 to register and 18 on election day to vote in Georgia.

You may not vote in Georgia if you are serving a felony sentence or have been judged mentally incompetent.

How do I register?

The deadline for registering to vote for the May 22 election has passed. You still may register for the Nov. 6 general election.

According to the Secretary of State Elections Division you can register in these ways:

Download, complete and mail a voter registration application.

Contact your local county board of registrars' office or election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools and other government offices for a mail-in registration form.

Registration is offered when you renew or apply for your driver's license at the department of drivers services license posts.

College students can obtain Georgia voter registration forms, or the necessary forms to register in any state in the United States, from their school registrar's office or from the office of the vice president of academic affairs.

I think I’m registered, is there any way to check?

You can check on your registration status by clicking here. Sign in and you can check your status.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

Yes. You must request the ballot by May 18. Voted ballots are due by close of polls on election day – May 22. Click here to get an application for an absentee ballot.

Fill out the application then mail, fax or email (as an attachment), or present the form in person to your local county board of registrar's office.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Click here to find your county’s sample ballot.

Can I post a selfie showing my friends how I voted?

No, you cannot. It is illegal to photograph complete ballots, or take photos of voting screens.

What if I have trouble casting my ballot at the polling place?

If you are having trouble voting or are told you cannot vote, ask to speak to a supervisor. If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

For more information

For more information contact the Georgia secretary of state’s office, or call 404-656-2871 or 404-656-1787 (TDD for the hearing or speech impaired).

