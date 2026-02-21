Man threatened to ‘shoot people up’ outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says officers arrested a man on Valentine’s Day after he allegedly made threats and retrieved a gun outside a nightclub.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, officers were working an approved off-duty assignment around 2:37 a.m. at a club located at 330 Edgewood Ave SE when they noticed a fight inside the club. APD said officers walked into the business to help de-escalate the situation as security staff escorted the accused, identified as Andre Anthony, outside.

Once outside, Anthony told officers he had been jumped inside the club. Police say his brother tried to calm him down and encourage him to leave, but Anthony refused and continued making threatening statements, including saying he was going to ‘shoot people up.’ Officers said he appeared visibly intoxicated.

TRENDING STORIES:

WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities say Anthony then walked to his vehicle in the parking lot, opened the trunk, and retrieved a gun.

Officers immediately confronted him and gave loud verbal commands to drop the weapon. Police say Anthony complied and placed the gun on the hood of his car.

Anthony was arrested and charged with terroristic threats. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group