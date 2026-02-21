Gwinnett juvenile threatened woman on Roblox, posted address, started ‘kill list,’ police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are encouraging people to be aware of the information they’re sharing on social media and online gaming platforms.

Last month, they say they received information about a victim who reported receiving threatening and harassing messages from someone she met on the gaming platform, Roblox.

Once she ended the communication, the juvenile, whose name has not been released, put her address online and began threatening her on other platforms.

Detectives also found messages where he discussed killing other women and having a “kill list.”

When they questioned him, he admitted to sending the messages.

He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The juvenile has since been charged with terroristic threats and acts and is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

