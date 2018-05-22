  • Shooting reported near Atlanta polling place; homicide units responding

    By: Lauren Pozen

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a polling place Tuesday afternoon.

    The shooting happened at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and North Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

    The Lindsey Street Baptist Church, which is a polling station, is at the location. 

    Homicide Units have been dispatched to the location. 

