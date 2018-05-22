ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a polling place Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and North Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
The Lindsey Street Baptist Church, which is a polling station, is at the location.
Homicide Units have been dispatched to the location.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to investigators -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
Shooting scene in NW Atlanta. Joseph Lowery Blvd closed south of Hollowell Parkway at North Ave. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/hDKDp4ZOuB— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) May 22, 2018
Heading to breaking news in northwest Atlanta. APD homicide units in route. Shooting.— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}