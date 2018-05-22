  • High school in Coweta County on Code Red Alert after person seen nearby with gun

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Northgate High School is on Code Red Alert after school officials said a person with a gun was seen near the school in Coweta County. 

    According to Coweta County School, the school was notified by law enforcement officials that there was somebody walking down Fischer Road in Newnan with a gun Tuesday. 

    The road is adjacent to the school. 

    They locked the school down as a precaution, officials said. 

    NewsChopper 2 is on the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

