HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - For the first time since 2015, there’s a new “American Idol.”
In the latest season, it came down to Georgia’s Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Iowa’s Maddie Poppe.
Before America found out Poppe was the winner, she and Hutchinson announced they were dating.
The couple had just performed a duet and host Ryan Seacreast asked them about performing together.
That's when Hutchinson dropped the bomb!
ICYMI: @calebleemusic just announced he and @MaddiePoppe are a couple... and they are the final 2! Anyone else see a duo in their future? 😍#TeamCalebMaddie #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ThZgrdB3E1— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 22, 2018
Of course, the Internet blew up as soon as “HutchPoppe” became a thing.
Check out some of our favorite reactions below:
Everybody find yourself a man who supports your dreams like @calebleemusic supported @MaddiePoppe’s #AmericanIdol win tonight... ❤️ #HutchPoppe pic.twitter.com/aXmmqrfNel— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 22, 2018
The couple that sangs together stays together... #AmericanIdolFinale pic.twitter.com/3GPMGfRdym— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2018
Me finding out about @calebleemusic and @MaddiePoppe #americanidol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/rQ2VEnveEy— Autumn (@AutumnMcCartyy) May 22, 2018
There's a LONG list of Nashville producers pitching these two for a duet. No doubt. https://t.co/kT1kRYYyw6— Justin Farmer (@JustinFarmerWSB) May 22, 2018
