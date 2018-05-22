  • 'American Idol' reveals its 2 finalists are dating before announcing winner

    HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - For the first time since 2015, there’s a new “American Idol.”

    In the latest season, it came down to Georgia’s Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Iowa’s Maddie Poppe.

    Before America found out Poppe was the winner, she and Hutchinson announced they were dating.

    The couple had just performed a duet and host Ryan Seacreast asked them about performing together.

    That's when Hutchinson dropped the bomb!

    Of course, the Internet blew up as soon as “HutchPoppe” became a thing.

    Check out some of our favorite reactions below:

     

