Georgia joins list of states impacted by salmonella outbreak tied to melons

ATLANTA - Georgia is now being impacted by the salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon spreading across the country.
The outbreak in eight states has been linked to pre-cut melon sold at Walmart, Costco, Jay C, Payless, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Kroger stores, according to Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Caito Foods, LLC recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.
So far, 60 people have been infected.
The outbreak, which started around the end of April, has spread into Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri.
Anyone who bought pre-cut melon or any items containing pre-cut melon from any of the previously mentioned stores is urged to throw the product away.
Whole melons are not part of the outbreak.
More than a million cases of salmonella are reported every year, causing 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths, according to the CDC. Food is the main source of contamination.
Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and can last up to a week.
