0 Police: Fake cop pulls over man in Clayton County, steals money

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was pulled over by a man who appeared to be a local law enforcement officer, but was actually an impostor who is now wanted, police said.

The incident happened Friday evening in Hampton, Georgia.

The victim was driving on McDonough Road near Folsom Road when a black Chevrolet Caprice drove up behind him, according to Clayton County Police Department. Officials said the Chevrolet Caprice had blue lights in the grill and on the dash.

A man exited the vehicle and went to the victim's car. The victim was told there was a warrant out for his arrest and was asked to exit his car.

Hesitant to exit, the victim asked to speak with a supervisor. Police said that moments later the victim was forcefully removed, handcuffed and struck several times.

The man, who appeared to be an officer, conducted a search of the victim's car and personal belongings. The victim told police after the suspect was done searching, he was released.

Soon after the incident, the victim noticed money had been taken from his wallet.

Police are now warning the community.

The suspect is described as a stocky white male with a deep voice who is between 35-40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a brown buzz haircut.

Clayton County Police Department confirmed none of its officers drive Chevrolet Caprices. They said anyone noticing a car matching this description attempting to initiate a traffic stop should drive to the nearest police precinct or to an area where many people are present.

