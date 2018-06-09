1 dead after head-on collision in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A two-car wreck on Ga. 5 Friday evening left one driver dead in Douglas County, the Georgia State Patrol said.
The GSP said a Chevrolet Venture was traveling north on Ga. 5 near the fifth mile marker before failing to maintain his lane for an unknown reason.
That vehicle went into the southbound lane and struck an oncoming Ford F-150 head-on, causing the Ford to overturn, GSP said.
The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, GSP said. The driver was identified as Mark Logan, of Newnan, GSP told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It’s unclear whether the driver of the second vehicle is injured or not.
An investigation is ongoing.
