  • 1 dead after head-on collision in Douglas County

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A two-car wreck on Ga. 5 Friday evening left one driver dead in Douglas County, the Georgia State Patrol said.

    The GSP said a Chevrolet Venture was traveling north on Ga. 5 near the fifth mile marker before failing to maintain his lane for an unknown reason.

    That vehicle went into the southbound lane and struck an oncoming Ford F-150 head-on, causing the Ford to overturn, GSP said.

    The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, GSP said. The driver was identified as Mark Logan, of Newnan, GSP told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    It’s unclear whether the driver of the second vehicle is injured or not.

    An investigation is ongoing.

