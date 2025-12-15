Cobb death row prisoner’s execution suspended just days before

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man’s scheduled execution on Wednesday has been suspended by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Stacey Ian Humphreys was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection for the 2003 murders of two Cobb County real estate agents.

The parole board issued an order on Monday suspending the execution until further notice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the order, the board received an application for clemency, requesting that the board commute Humphrey’s death sentence.

The execution window extends until December 24. It’s unclear if it will be rescheduled during that time frame.

A jury convicted Humphreys of the 2003 murders of Cynthia “Cyndi” Williams and Lori Brown at a model home in Powder Springs. Their deaths sent shockwaves through the real estate community.

RELATED STORIES:

Evidence presented at his trial showed that Humphreys forced them to strip naked and give him their bank PINs before he shot and killed them. Prosecutors said Humphreys took their IDs and credit cards to withdraw thousands of dollars.

Humphreys left the state in a rental car and was later arrested in Wisconsin after a high-speed chase. Police found a handgun that matched bullets found at the scene.

This was the state’s first scheduled execution in 2025. Humphreys would be the 55th inmate put to death by lethal injection.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group