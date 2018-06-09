0 Gunman on the run after police say man was shot in head

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a gunman is on the run after shooting a man in the head.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along Central Drive in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen learned that the man was shot in between apartment complex units.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Right now, police told Pozen they don’t have an age of the victim or a description of the suspect.

Pozen spoke with a resident who said he heard multiple rounds go off.

"First gunshot, I came out trying to see what is going on. Then there was two gunshots, three gunshots. That’s when I saw somebody was laying down and the ambulance came, police came,” the neighbor said, not identifying himself.

Pozen also spoke with a concerned mother who lives in the apartment complex, who said this is one of many shootings where she lives that has her on edge.

