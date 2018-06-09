0 Toddler beaten to death in hotel room, authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her boyfriend are currently in the DeKalb County Jail after police say the boyfriend beat the woman’s nearly 2-year-old child to death.

The child died Friday after spending days in the hospital.

The alleged beating happened inside Room 328 of the Stone Mountain Inn and Suites.

Now, the child’s mother, Ceddricka Davis, and her boyfriend, Kevin Stewart, are accused of killing him.

“He would never, never hurt a baby. That’s not the Kevin I know,” Stewart’s cousin Lakisha Brooks told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez.

Brooks said she does not believe he was involved in the boy’s death.

“It’s hard for me to digest that he would beat a kid to death,” Brooks said.

Brooks said Stewart was always doting on the child the few times she saw them all together.

She told Jaquez that Davis moved to Georgia with her son from Florida in April.

“I really didn’t know Ceddricka,” Brooks said.

Davis told police she wasn’t in the couple’s hotel room when the alleged abuse took place on Wednesday.

But when she came back three hours later, she saw her boyfriend performing CPR on her son.

Court documents obtained by Jaquez say Stewart beat the boy so badly that when he got to the hospital, he was brain-dead, had a fractured jaw, bruises to his face and body, and lacerations to the liver.

Stewart denies the allegations.

“It really, really bothers me for any kid to have to go through what he went through,” Brooks said.

Davis confessed to leaving her son with Stewart after the two got high on marijuana and cocaine. She also claimed her boyfriend abused her son before.

Friday, the child died just one month before his second birthday.

Brooks said if there's evidence her cousin did it, then he should spend the rest of his life in jail.

“If he took part in abusing an innocent child, then they both deserve to be punished. I mean that,” Brooks told Jaquez.

While we don’t know the exact details, Jaquez learned late Friday night that Davis has a previous history with child protective services in Florida.

However, when she called Georgia’s Department of Family and Children Services, they told Jaquez they have no reports relating to Davis in Georgia.

