CDC: Suicide rates rising in nearly every state in America

With the suicide deaths of public figures Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, new numbers released from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal the fashion designer and celebrity chef are not alone. Suicide rates have increased in the U.S. over the past two decades, according to a new report.
The number of Americans committing suicide is dramatically up in 49 states. In 2016, nearly 45,000 Americans age 10 or older committed suicide. It is the 10th leading cause of death and one of only three leading causes that are on the rise.
The CDC also found between 1999 and 2016 the suicide rate in Georgia was up 6 to 18 percent.
Bourdain, 61, died by suicide in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France. The TV personality was reportedly in France shooting an upcoming episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown."
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead earlier this week by her housekeeper. Her husband said she suffered from depression and thoughts of suicide.
According to new reports, there have been more reported suicides than car crash deaths in recent years.
If you or anyone you know is suffering with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
