  • Celebrity chef, author, TV host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    Updated:

    Celebrity chef, author and longtime television personality Anthony Bourdain has died. The Emmy-winning host was 61. 

    CNN reported Bourdain died by suicide in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France. 

    He was reportedly shooting an upcoming episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown."

    Bourdain began hosting the international travel and cuisine show in 2013 after more than a decade hosting shows Tavel Channel and Food Network. "Parts Unknown" won several Emmy awards as well as a Peabody Award in 2013.

    CNN confirmed the news in a statement on the network's Twitter account Friday morning: 

    "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

    Bourdain graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978. He worked for many years as the executive chef at New York's Brasserie Les Halles.

    From 2005 - 2012, Bourdain hosted the Travel Channel's culinary adventure show "No Reservations." 

    Bourdain's death comes just days after the suicide of fashion designer Kate Spade. Spade was found dead by hanging in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday.

    According to the CDC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America and is on the rise in nearly every state. 

    Bourdain is survived by his daughter. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Celebrity chef, author, TV host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

  • Headline Goes Here

    Truck carrying cattle overturns on I-285 ramp, causing delays

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver shot in head, pedestrian hit by truck in random shooting near mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 teens arrested after 12-year-old girl is killed in 'apparent…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim demands answers about why now-former officer accused in her rape…