Man wanted in double homicide arrested, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a double murder in Southeast Atlanta.
Rufus Weems was wanted in the deaths of Christopher Welch, 25, and Chloe Dowdy, 18, police say.
Welch and Dowdy were found shot to death in a home on Bromack Drive on June 3.
Police said it appeared the suspect and victims were acquaintances and were inside the home when it happened.
Weems was arrested by the FBI at an apartment in Jonesboro Friday morning.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}