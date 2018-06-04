0 18-year-old woman, father of 4 killed in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were killed over the weekend in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that Christopher Welch, 25, and Chloe Dowdy, 18, were shot to death inside a home on Bromack Drive around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Christina Eaves is a good friend of Welch's. She said she was stunned when she heard the news.

"I was shocked. He was the last person I would expect anybody to bring harm to," Eaves told Channel 2’s Tom Jones by phone.

Eaves said she couldn't imagine Welch, a father of 4, doing anything to make a person so mad they would want to murder him.

"He was such a caring loving person. He would have given anybody the shirt of his back," she said.

Atlanta police say both Welch and Dowdy were shot in the head.

"They did not live there. The person of interest is the one that resided at that residence," Atlanta Police Lt. Carven Tyus said.

Police said a man who lived in the home is suspected of pulling the trigger.

They believe he fired on the couple when they were in a front bedroom. There are bullet holes in the front window of the home.

"So, we know all these individuals know each other. We’re simply not sure what led up to this deadly altercation at this time," Tyus explained.

Eaves said Welch has kids and is the sole provider for his mother. Welch's mother said he has two boys and two girls.

Now he’s gone and Eaves can't believe he did anything to upset someone to the point they'd want to end his life.

"He just always had a smile on his face and he got along with everybody," she said.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, police said someone shot up the home next door. No one was home at the time.

Officers are trying to determine if there is a connection between the two shootings.

