Woman, man shot dead in southeast Atlanta; shooter on the loose

    Atlanta police are investigating a double-homicide in southeast Atlanta. 

    Police said it happened in the 200 block of Bromack Drive just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

    Police said officers arrived at the location in reference to a person shot. They found a woman dead at the scene.

    A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died. 

    Police said it appears the suspect and victims were acquaintances and were inside the home when it happened. 

    The shooter is still on the loose, police said.

