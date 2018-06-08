Prominent attorney arrested, accused of drugging female employee at bar, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A prominent attorney in Gwinnett County has been arrested, accused of drugging one of his female employees, officials said.
The Gwinnett Police Department charged Anthony O. Van Johnson, 61, with administering a Schedule I drug in violation of O.C.G.A.
The investigation into Van Jonson began in September of 2017. An employee who worked as an interpreter for Van Johnson said the attorney took her out for a meal after work as he had done before.
The employee said she ordered a drink and went to the restroom before things took an unexpected turn. When she returned, the employee said she noticed a powder at the bottom of her drink.
