Man says girlfriend shot alleged home invaders out of self-defense

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man told Channel 2 Action News that his girlfriend was defending herself when she shot two women inside their south Fulton County home.
Ashanti Dorsey is currently in jail on aggravated assault charges. Her boyfriend, Starrett Boynton, told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that women burst in and attacked Doresy in their home on Kimberly Mill Road Monday night.
"It was straight self-defense. You wake up (and) you got people in your house jumping on you and they got sticks and stuff,” Boynton said.
Those women are expected to survive.
Boynton gave Channel 2 Action News video that he believes proves the victims attacked Dorsey in the past. We’ll have that video TONIGHT on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat following the game.
