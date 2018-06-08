Downtown high-rise evacuated as crews investigate possible fire

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is on the scene of a possible fire at a high-rise in downtown Atlanta.
The Peachtree Summit Federal Building was evacuated Friday afternoon as fire crews investigated.
Officials said a few people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.
The fire is believed to be electrical and in the basement of the building, according to fire investigators. No smoke was visible at the scene.
*ALERT* @ATLFireRescue on scene at Peachtree Summit Federal Building. 401 Peachtree St. Evacuation in progress due to possible electrical #fire. Full high-rise assignment on scene investigating. #IvanAllen pic.twitter.com/RPpo6makCz— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 8, 2018
