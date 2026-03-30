Georgia 14th District special election: Early voting for runoff to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting begins on Monday for the special election runoff to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in the Georgia 14th Congressional District.

Greene resigned from Congress on Jan. 5. She posted a video in November that she would be stepping down following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump.

Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris advanced to the runoff as the top two vote getters out of a crowded field. Early voting will run from March 30 to April 2.

“We are not focusing on the long road ahead. If we focus on winning each day, the victories will add up, and we will be on Capitol Hill representing Northeast Georgia,” Republican candidate Clay Fuller said.

“You might expect everyone here to be Democrats, but there are also Republicans here who want change. I am thankful for this opportunity,” Democratic candidate Shawn Harris said.

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The Georgia 14th District represents Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties as well as parts of Cobb County.

You don’t have to vote at an assigned polling location for early voting. You can vote at any early voting location in your county.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the April 7 special election runoff in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence.

On Election Day, you will have to vote at your assigned precinct. If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

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