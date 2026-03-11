Georgia special election: Fuller, Harris advance to runoff for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

ROME, Ga. — The race to fill the Georgia 14th Congressional District seat left vacant by now-former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is heading to a runoff.

Because no candidate received the necessary majority of votes, the top two vote-getters, Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris, will have a runoff on April 7.

“We are not focusing on the long road ahead. If we focus on winning each day, the victories will add up, and we will be on Capitol Hill,” Fuller said at his watch party.

“Tonight, you might expect everyone here to be Democrats, but there are also Republicans here who want change. I am thankful for this opportunity,” Harris said at his watch party.

Georgia’s 14th Congressional District covers parts of 10 counties stretching from metro Atlanta to the Tennessee and Alabama borders.

Fuller is a local district attorney who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Harris is a cattle farmer and retired Brigadier General with the United States Army.

The winner will serve out the remaining months of Greene’s term. But if they want to remain in Congress beyond next January, they will have to run again.

Republicans and Democrats seeking a full two-year term are set for a May 19 party primary, and possibly a June 16 party runoff, before advancing to the general election in November.

Fuller, Harris and nine other Republicans have qualified to run in November’s election for a full two-year term.

Returning another Republican to Congress would bolster the party’s narrow majority in the House. Republicans currently control 218 House seats to Democrats’ 214.

