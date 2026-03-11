LIVE RESULTS: Georgia special election for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat heads to runoff

Voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District turned out Tuesday for the special election to replace former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Because no candidate received the necessary majority of votes, the top two vote-getters, Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris, will have a runoff on April 7.

WHY DID MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE STEP DOWN?

Greene resigned from Congress on Jan. 5. She posted a video in November that she would be stepping down following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump.

She told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot she still supports Trump’s agenda but broke with him over the release of the Epstein Files, even when he pressured her to stop.

“That’s what caused President Trump to call me a traitor. And it’s so extremely unfortunate. And it’s, it’s extremely shocking, but that was what kind of led to me having to make that decision,” Greene said.

WHICH COUNTIES ARE IN THE GEORGIA 14TH DISTRICT?

Voters in Georgia’s 14th district include Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties as well as parts of Cobb County.

WHO WAS ON THE BALLOT?

There are 17 candidates on the ballot for Tuesday. Initially, 22 candidates qualified.

Republican candidates: Star Black, Reagan Box, Beau Brown, Eric Cunningham, Clay Fuller, Tom Gray, Nicky Lama, Colton Moore, Brian Stover, Megahn Strickland, James Tulley and Jenna Turnipseed

Democratic candidates: Jim Davis, Shawn Harris and Jonathan Hobbs

Libertarian: Andrew Underwood

Independent: Rob “Rush” Ruszkowski

