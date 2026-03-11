Georgia special election: Candidates look ahead to runoff for 14th Congressional District seat

ROME, Ga. — Polls are now closed and votes have been counted in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, where voters turned out to choose Marjorie Taylor Greene’s successor.

The special election will move to a runoff next month between Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris.

From Paulding to Cobb County, voting went smoothly with no reported issues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paulding County Elections Director Deidre Holden said that more than 10,000 ballots were cast on election day, in addition to 14,000 early votes.

“Everything went perfectly. I couldn’t ask for a better election day,” she said.

With 17 candidates on the ballot, many voters told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that they expected a runoff.

“My assumption is we get a chance to make a choice today, and we will probably have another chance in the coming weeks,” said voter Aaron Lee.

“We are not focusing on the long road ahead. If we focus on winning each day, the victories will add up, and we will be on Capitol Hill representing Northeast Georgia,” Republican candidate Clay Fuller said.

“Tonight, you might expect everyone here to be Democrats, but there are also Republicans here who want change. I am thankful for this opportunity,” Democratic candidate Shawn Harris added.

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey said that Harris being the highest vote-getter means voters in the area are ready for a change.

“Tonight, in a Trump plus 37 district and with more than a dozen Republican options, voters made Shawn Harris the top vote-getter in the CD-14 special election. Even in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former district, Georgians are tired of cost-raising, healthcare-cutting, failed Republican leadership, and Shawn’s performance tonight proves it,” Bailey said.

But Emma Hall, Republican National Committee spokesperson, highlighted Fuller’s endorsement from President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to Clay Fuller, President Trump’s endorsed candidate in GA-14. Clay will fight with President Trump and Republicans in Congress to continue delivering historic results and putting Georgia first,” she said.

Harris and Fuller will face off in a runoff election on April 7.

The winner will need to run again if they wish to remain in Congress beyond January.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group