GA woman accused of stabbing couple to death, police say

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed two family members to death, WJCL reports.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Bloomingdale Police responded to reports of a stabbing around midnight Wednesday.
Shirley Doulin, 62, and James Doulin, 61, were both found with critical wounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett Chick-fil-A employee fights off armed robber who smashed through drive-thru
- Man killed by tree during storms in Cherokee County identified
- Family raises fears after Ga. Lyft driver vanished, agreeing to drive passenger nearly 400 miles
Shirley Doulin died at the scene, according to WJCL. James Doulin died on the way to the hospital.
Officers arrested the suspect, Holly Marie Scott, 35, at a nearby QuikTrip gas station.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Family members told WJCL that the victims and the suspect are related. It’s unclear how.
Police have not determined a motive for the stabbing.
©2024 Cox Media Group