Gwinnett Chick-fil-A employee fights off armed robber who smashed through drive-thru

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Chick-fil-A employee fought off an armed robbery suspect who smashed through the drive-thru window and held him at gunpoint, Gwinnett Police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said officers responded to the store at 5057 Stone Mountain Highway around 4:30 a.m. after the victim called 911.

We’re hearing from the employee, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

The victim told officers that he was the delivery driver for the business and that while he was inside working, the suspect broke in. The suspect told the victim that he was going to die if he didn’t open the safe.

TRENDING STORIES:

The employee, who wasn’t identified, didn’t know the safe’s combination, so he decided to fight the robber.

Surveillance video showed the employee and the robber fighting for several minutes. At one point, the employee was able to pull the suspect’s mask off his face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect eventually ran from the building.

Detectives were able to identify a vehicle they believe the suspect used to get to the restaurant. They were able to identify Tommie Lee Williams, 51.

Williams was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary in the 2nd degree, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

Family fears Ga. Lyft driver who vanished after agreeing to drive passenger nearly 400 miles is dead

©2024 Cox Media Group