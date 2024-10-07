GA mayor suspended from office after being arrested for giving alcohol to inmates

THOMSON, Ga. — A Georgia mayor has been suspended from office after being arrested for giving alcohol to inmates.

Back in June, Thomson police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the City of Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford.

The 52-year-old Cranford was accused of giving alcohol to an inmate work detail who was working in the City of Thomson on June 4.

In August, Cranford was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

On Friday, Cranford was officially suspended, according to an executive order signed by Governor Brian Kemp.

