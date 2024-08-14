Georgia city mayor accused of giving alcohol to inmates

THOMSON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Georgia mayor after allegations of him selling alcohol to inmates.

On June 6, Thomson police asked the GBI to investigate the city of Thomson mayor, Benjamin Cary Cranford, 52.

Cranford allegedly gave alcohol to an inmate work detail who was working in the city of Thomson on June 4.

On Wednesday, the case was presented to a McDuffie County grand jury and an arrest warrant was issued for Cranford.

Cranford was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

