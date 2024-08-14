Georgia city mayor accused of giving alcohol to inmates

THOMSON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Georgia mayor after allegations of him selling alcohol to inmates.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On June 6, Thomson police asked the GBI to investigate the city of Thomson mayor, Benjamin Cary Cranford, 52.
Cranford allegedly gave alcohol to an inmate work detail who was working in the city of Thomson on June 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 DeKalb daycare workers plead guilty after video shows at least 13 kids being abused
- Teen told GA deputies he bought fake weed on Temu after they offered him a free ride
- It’s been 13 years, but Chick-fil-A is welcoming back a fan favorite milkshake
On Wednesday, the case was presented to a McDuffie County grand jury and an arrest warrant was issued for Cranford.
Cranford was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The investigation will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group