This pup has two days to live. Head to the Fulton County Animal shelter and adopt

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lifeline Animal Project is looking for a forever home for their longest resident dog.

“This is Percy!”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He will be placed on the “urgent list” set for Oct. 8. That means he could be put down if he does not find a home by Tuesday.

We were told that he is super sweet and goofy. Percy is one years old and has lived with other dogs and might enjoy a sibling.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you would like to adopt Percy, head to the Fulton Shelter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

These Georgians among the wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes

©2024 Cox Media Group