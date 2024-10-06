This pup has two days to live. Head to the Fulton County Animal shelter and adopt

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lifeline Animal Project is looking for a forever home for their longest resident dog.
“This is Percy!”
He will be placed on the “urgent list” set for Oct. 8. That means he could be put down if he does not find a home by Tuesday.
We were told that he is super sweet and goofy. Percy is one years old and has lived with other dogs and might enjoy a sibling.
If you would like to adopt Percy, head to the Fulton Shelter.
