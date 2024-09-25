Metro Atlanta lawmakers to speak about workers’ rights at East Point Amazon warehouse

EAST POINT, Ga. — Four Democratic lawmakers from the Georgia General Assembly plan to speak about workers’ rights, and accusations of rights being violated, at the East Point Amazon ATL6 warehouse.

According to a release from lawmakers, State Representatives Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), Sandra Scott (D-Rex), Senator Nan Orrock (D-Atlanta), members of the State House and Senate Democratic caucuses and labor representatives will be at the warehouse Wednesday afternoon to weigh in on what they describe as deteriorating conditions at the facility.

“For months, legislators have engaged in repeated efforts, including letters, on-site meetings with Amazon leadership and conversations with workers, to address the deteriorating working conditions at the ATL6 facility,” Rep. Schofield said in part. “However, despite these efforts, the situation has not shown consistent improvement, and the work environment remains hostile and unsafe. Recently, Amazon has escalated its actions by firing long-time employees who have been vocal about advocating for better working conditions.”

The group of lawmakers said they plan to address accusations that Amazon has engaged in unfair labor practices, including harassing, threatening and intimidating workers to discourage efforts by staff to unionize.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to representatives from Amazon for a response to the comments and accusations regarding working conditions at the facility. We are waiting for their response.

